Elledge allowed an earned run on one hit and two walks over 1.2 innings in a loss to the Padres on Friday. He recorded a strikeout.

The 24-year-old has seen infrequent work, with his most recent outing prior to Friday's having come May 6. Elledge has worked at least one full frame in each trip to the mound and now sports a 2.25 ERA through four innings. He's ticketed for continued low-leverage work while he remains with the big-league club.