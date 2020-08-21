Elledge (1-0) was credited with the victory in a win over the Reds on Thursday, firing a scoreless ninth inning during which he allowed a hit, issued three walks and recorded a strikeout.

Elledge took a circuitous route to his first big-league victory, working himself into a dicey bases-loaded jam before snuffing out the threat with a clutch swinging strikeout of Eugenio Suarez. The Cardinals then made him a rather improbable pitcher of record in the home half of the ninth with a three-run rally, giving the right-hander his first career win. His control issues Thursday aside, Elledge has been a relatively effective bullpen option for manager Mike Shildt over a small sample, allowing two earned runs and recording eight strikeouts across four innings over three appearances.