Elledge compiled five strikeouts over 2.1 perfect innings of relief in a loss to the White Sox on Sunday.

The 24-year-old put together a markedly different debut than the pitcher he replaced, Roel Ramirez, who surrendered four consecutive home runs in the fifth inning. Elledge covered some valuable innings for manager Mike Shildt, who was able to avoid going too deep into his short-handed bullpen as a result. The right-hander needed just 25 pitches to get seven outs, demonstrating much sharper control than during a 2019 stint at Triple-A Memphis when he posted a 5.0 BB/9 across 34.1 innings.