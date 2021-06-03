Elledge fired two scoreless innings during which he issued a walk and recorded three strikeouts in a loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Elledge has already been called on twice since returning to the big-league club from Triple-A Memphis on Monday, as he also worked one-third of an inning against the Dodgers that same day. The right-hander's bloated 5.14 ERA and 1.86 WHIP are primarily the byproduct of a rough outing against the Cubs back on May 21, as he's allowed just one other run across the 6.1 innings covering his other five appearances.