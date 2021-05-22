Elledge was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.
Elledge has made four major-league appearances this season, allowing four runs on eight hits in 4.2 innings. Miles Mikolas (shoulder) was activated off the injured list in a corresponding move.
