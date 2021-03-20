Elledge was optioned to minor-league camp Saturday.
Elledge began spring training with the major-league squad and allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out five over four innings during six Grapefruit League appearances. The right-hander made 12 relief appearances in the big leagues last year but should begin the 2021 campaign in the minors.
