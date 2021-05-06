Elledge, who was recalled from the alternate training site last Thursday, has fired 2.1 scoreless innings during which he's allowed three hits and recorded two strikeouts across his first two appearances.

Elledge has now worked in back-to-back games, following up his 1.1 scoreless frames in Game 1 of Wednesday's twin bill with another unblemished inning in Thursday's loss during which he worked around one hit by ringing up a pair of strikeouts. The 24-year-old right-hander made his first 12 big-league appearances with the Cardinals last season, posting a 1-0 record, 4.63 ERA and 1.63 WHIP across 12 appearances.