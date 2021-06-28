Elledge was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.
Elledge was called up by the Cardinals on Monday, and he made two relief appearances during his stint with the major-league club. He allowed two hits and no walks while striking out three in 1.2 scoreless innings, but he'll return to the minors after left-hander Brandon Waddell was recalled as part of a corresponding move.
