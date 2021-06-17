Elledge was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.
Elledge had given up two runs in three innings across his last three relief appearances, and he'll now head back to the minors after the Cardinals signed left-hander Wade LeBlanc as part of a corresponding move. The 25-year-old has posted a 5.40 ERA and 1.80 WHIP in 10 innings with the major-league club this year and could rejoin the bullpen as a middle reliever at some point.
