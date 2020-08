Elledge will be added to the Cardinals 28-man roster when their season resumes, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

With the Cardinals needing to fill roster spots amidst a team COVID-19 outbreak, Elledge will get the call-up along with Dylan Carlson, John Nogowski, Ricardo Sanchez and Rob Kaminsky. Elledge figures to work out of the bullpen during his time in the big leagues.