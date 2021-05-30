Elledge will be recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The 25-year-old will join the team Monday in Los Angeles after Kodi Whitley (back) landed on the injured list Sunday. Elledge has given up four runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and three walks over 4.2 innings this season.
