Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Another solid low-leverage effort in win

Oh fired a scoreless seventh inning in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Royals, recording a strikeout.

The former closer keeps cruising along, with Tuesday's effort representing his seventh consecutive scoreless appearance. Oh looks like he'll get a decent dosage of hold opportunities moving forward, but his days as a ninth-inning option do seem to be done for now considering how effective Trevor Rosenthal has recently been in that role. However, with a dwindling ERA and strong strikeout upside, Oh retains a good amount of fantasy value in all formats.