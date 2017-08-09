Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Another solid low-leverage effort in win
Oh fired a scoreless seventh inning in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Royals, recording a strikeout.
The former closer keeps cruising along, with Tuesday's effort representing his seventh consecutive scoreless appearance. Oh looks like he'll get a decent dosage of hold opportunities moving forward, but his days as a ninth-inning option do seem to be done for now considering how effective Trevor Rosenthal has recently been in that role. However, with a dwindling ERA and strong strikeout upside, Oh retains a good amount of fantasy value in all formats.
