Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Available against Reds

Oh (hamstring) is expected to be available for this week's series against the Reds, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Hamstring tightness cost Oh nearly two weeks. The 35-year-old is said to be back close to full strength now, but Oh probably won't see save chances moving forward with Juan Nicasio having recently emerged as the preferred ninth-inning option in St. Louis. Oh has a 4.60 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 21 second-half appearances.