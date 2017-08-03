Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Available out of bullpen
Oh (illness) will be available out of the bullpen for Thursday's game against the Brewers, MLB.com's Jenifer Langosch reports.
Oh wasn't able to pitch during Wednesday's victory, but is back near full health and should be good to go moving forward. The setup man last appeared in a game Sunday, and hasn't allowed an earned run since July 14 against the Pirates. Expect Oh to stay in his eighth-inning role barring any sort of injury.
