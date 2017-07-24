Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Breezes through non-save scenario Sunday

Oh fired a scoreless seventh inning in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Cubs, recording two strikeouts.

Manager Mike Matheny appears to be progressively building Oh's confidence back up after some recent struggles, as Sunday's appearance marked his third straight low-leverage appearance. Oh has been steadier in those settings, allowing one unearned run on three hits over three innings. It remains to be seen if and when the 35-year-old will return to a definitive ninth-inning role, as Matheny could opt to continue playing matchups and the hot hand in terms of his closer.