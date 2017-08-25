Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Door open for save chances
Oh may serve as the primary closer over the rest of the season with Trevor Rosenthal headed for Tommy John surgery, although manager Mike Matheny suggested roles will be fluid, MLB.com reports. "We don't have roles," Matheny said. "In any situation, if it looks like you're going to be the best fit for it, we're going to give you the ball. Go get the job done."
Oh pitched the ninth in back-to-back games following Rosenthal's placement on the DL last week and converted one save, his first of the second half. Matheny used four different relievers in the ninth inning Thursday, but not Oh, as he was presumably holding him back for a save situation -- the game was tied after eight. Tyler Lyons seems like the biggest threat to Oh, who is sitting with a 4.85 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB in 16 appearances since the All-Star break.
