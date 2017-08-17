Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Easy inning against Boston
Oh threw a perfect inning with one strikeout against the Red Sox on Wednesday to earn his seventh hold of the season.
Trevor Rosenthal was later pulled from a save situation after a noticeable velocity dip, and Rosenthal is set to have his arm examined by team doctors. That creates some uncertainty at the back end of the Cardinals' bullpen. Oh has pitched well lately, allowing one earned run in his last 12 appearances, and of course he has experience in the ninth inning. However, Oh worked the seventh inning Wednesday ahead of Tyler Lyons, so he's not exactly the clear-cut replacement if Rosenthal misses time.
