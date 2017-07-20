Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Effective in low-leverage scenario Wednesday

Oh fired a scoreless eighth inning in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Mets, allowing one hit.

The embattled reliever needed only six pitches to get through his frame while putting together his third scoreless outing over the last four appearances. Oh's status within the bullpen pecking order is a bit murky at the moment, as manager Mike Matheny has experimented with different relievers in the closer's role at various points in the season. The 35-year-old right-hander has actually been relatively effective in July outside of the most recent outing prior to Wednesday's, allowing just one earned run over 5.2 innings while recording a hold and two saves in his six other appearances during the month.