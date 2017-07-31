Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Excelling in setup role

Oh fired a scoreless eighth inning in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks, recording two strikeouts and earning his third hold.

Oh seems to be taking to his new place in the bullpen hierarchy, as he's now allowed just one unearned run in six innings across his last six appearances. All of those outings have been non-save scenarios, but the 35-year-old has now logged back-to-back holds. His frequent usage and strikeout upside figure to keep him viable from a fantasy perspective in some formats even if he doesn't return to the closer's role.