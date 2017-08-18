Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Gives up two runs in ninth
Oh gave up two runs on three hits in the ninth inning of the Cardinal's win over the Pirates on Thursday.
In the team's first game since closer Trevor Resonthal (elbow) went to the disabled list, the ninth inning duties went to Oh. Though it wasn't a save situation, Oh allowed the Pirates to make things interesting after allowing two runs to score and load the bases with one out. While his strikeout numbers give him plenty of value, his shaky return to the ninth inning plus his three blown saves this season serves as a sign that Rosenthal's job at the end of games appears to be safe.
