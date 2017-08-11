Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Grabs hold despite allowing run
Oh notched his sixth hold in Thursday's 8-6 win over the Royals, allowing an earned run on two hits over one-third of an inning.
Oh allowed an RBI double to Brandon Moss and sacrifice fly to Whit Merrifield, but only the latter run went on his ledger. The 35-year-old appears to now be firmly entrenched as a setup option, which should give him an opportunity to continue racking up a decent amount of holds.
