Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Solid in return Wednesday

Oh (hamstring) fired a scoreless seventh inning in Wednesday's 9-2 win over the Reds, recording a strikeout.

The 35-year-old reliever had been unavailable since Sept. 7 due to hamstring tightness, but he was impressively efficient while disposing of Jose Peraza, Patrick Kivlehan and Tucker Barnhart on just eight pitches. Oh could see some save opportunities over the final stretch of the season, although he notably blew his last opportunity versus the Giants on Sept. 2.