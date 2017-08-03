Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Unavailable Wednesday

Oh was unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Brewers due to an illness, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

This explains why John Brebbia was used in the eight inning, as Oh wasn't even with the team as he was sent home before the game to rest up. Consider him day-to-day for now, though more should be known about his status closer to Thursday's series finale.

