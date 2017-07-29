Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Utilized in seventh-inning role
Oh was credited with his second hold in Friday's 1-0 win over the Diamondbacks, firing a scoreless seventh inning in which he allowed two hits and recorded a strikeout.
His deployment in the seventh combined with Trevor Rosenthal's dominant two-inning save appears to definitively confirm that Oh won't be seeing any closing opportunities for the time being. Oh has actually steadied in recent outings, allowing just an unearned run in the five frames encompassing his last five appearances. However, if Rosenthal -- who's been inconsistent in his own right at times -- is able to provide some stability as the closer, it appears that Oh will see the majority of his work in a set-up role for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Breezes through non-save scenario in loss•
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Effective in low-leverage scenario Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Serves up walkoff homer against Pirates•
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Picks up 18th save•
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Frst save since June 21•
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Allows run in non-save situation•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...