Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Utilized in seventh-inning role

Oh was credited with his second hold in Friday's 1-0 win over the Diamondbacks, firing a scoreless seventh inning in which he allowed two hits and recorded a strikeout.

His deployment in the seventh combined with Trevor Rosenthal's dominant two-inning save appears to definitively confirm that Oh won't be seeing any closing opportunities for the time being. Oh has actually steadied in recent outings, allowing just an unearned run in the five frames encompassing his last five appearances. However, if Rosenthal -- who's been inconsistent in his own right at times -- is able to provide some stability as the closer, it appears that Oh will see the majority of his work in a set-up role for the foreseeable future.