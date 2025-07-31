Hales was traded from the Rangers to the Cardinals on Thursday along with Mason Molina and international bonus pool money in exchange for Phil Maton, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

A pure reliever, Hales has had flashes of looking like a future late-inning arm, but he has struggled to prevent runs this year in the upper minors. The 23-year-old righty has a 7.64 ERA and 3.88 xFIP in 33 innings, primarily at Double-A, so he has been pretty unlucky while logging a 40:14 K:BB and five saves.