The Cardinals activated Gray (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

Gray will make his season and Cardinals debut Tuesday againt the Phillies after missing the first week-and-a-half of the season with a right hamstring strain. He did not make a rehab start, having most recently throwing 54 pitches in a simulated game. Gray will be limited to around 65 pitches in Tuesday's outing.

