Gray (hamstring) will throw another bullpen session Thursday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Depending on how Gray comes out of the session, he is expected to then progress to either live batting practice or a game. The veteran right-hander has made a quick recovery from his mild right hamstring strain and might have an outside shot to be ready for his first start of the season, although a short stint on the injured list still seems more likely than not.