Cardinals' Sonny Gray: Blanks defending champs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gray (7-1) earned the win against the Dodgers on Friday, allowing eight hits while striking out five across 6.1 scoreless frames. He did not issue a walk.
Gray yielded at least two baserunners in three of the seven innings he pitched, but he maneuvered out of those frames without allowing a run. He generated 16 whiffs and 19 first-pitch strikes on 90 pitches (63 strikes) while inducing seven grounders. Gray has not given up a run over his last two starts and sports a 3.35 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across 75.1 innings, and his 81 strikeouts ranks ninth in the National League. He's lined up to face the Brewers on the road next week.
More News
-
Cardinals' Sonny Gray: Stellar outing in sixth win•
-
Cardinals' Sonny Gray: Turns in quality start•
-
Cardinals' Sonny Gray: Tames Tigers with 10 punchouts•
-
Cardinals' Sonny Gray: Escapes with no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Sonny Gray: Start rained out•
-
Cardinals' Sonny Gray: Dominates Bucs for fourth win•