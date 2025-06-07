Gray (7-1) earned the win against the Dodgers on Friday, allowing eight hits while striking out five across 6.1 scoreless frames. He did not issue a walk.

Gray yielded at least two baserunners in three of the seven innings he pitched, but he maneuvered out of those frames without allowing a run. He generated 16 whiffs and 19 first-pitch strikes on 90 pitches (63 strikes) while inducing seven grounders. Gray has not given up a run over his last two starts and sports a 3.35 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across 75.1 innings, and his 81 strikeouts ranks ninth in the National League. He's lined up to face the Brewers on the road next week.