Gray (10-6) picked up the win in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader split with Atlanta, giving up five runs on eight hits -- including four home runs -- over seven innings. He struck out 10 without walking a batter.

The Cardinals' offense gave Gray plenty of support in a 9-5 victory, so his issues keeping the ball in the park didn't come back to bite him. The veteran right-hander had served up only four homers over his last 11 outings combined, so the sudden gopheritis likely isn't going to be a long-term concern. Gray will carry a 3.54 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and stellar 131:24 K:BB through 106.2 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Nationals.