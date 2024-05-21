Gray (6-2) allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.2 innings to earn the win Monday over the Orioles.

Gray gave up a three-run blast to Gunnar Henderson in the sixth inning, but the Cardinals were able to maintain their lead after that. The long ball has become a problem for the veteran right-hander -- he's surrendered five homers while giving up 14 runs (12 earned) over his last 16.2 innings. He's still managed to win two of his three starts in that span. Gray is at a 2.87 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 59:10 K:BB through 47 innings across eight starts this season. He allowed all of eight homers in 32 starts last year, so it's worth keeping an eye on whether Gray can keep the ball down better moving forward. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Cubs.