Gray (13-8) earned the win against the Giants on Sunday, allowing three runs on two hits and four walks while striking out six across 5.1 innings.

Gray retired the first 11 batters he faced and kept the Giants off the board through the first five frames. He was brought out for the sixth inning to earn the quality start, but Gray allowed five of the first six batters on base before being pulled for Matt Svanson. Gray has struggled to finish in his last two starts, and the veteran right-hander has a 4.45 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 179:35 K:BB across 163.2 innings this season. He's slated to make his next start next weekend on the road against the Brewers.