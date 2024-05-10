Gray (4-2) took the loss against the Brewers on Thursday, allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six over five innings.

The Brewers got to Gray early and often, scoring three runs off the right-hander in the first inning, while also getting to him in the second, fourth and fifth frames. Gray allowed season highs in hits (seven), runs (six) and home runs (three) in the contest and also failed to go at least six innings for the first time in his last five starts. He now holds a 4.50 ERA in May to go along with a 12:2 K:BB.