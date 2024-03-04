Gray was removed from Monday's Grapefruit League start versus the Nationals in the second inning with an apparent injury, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gray was facing his fifth batter of the game but was pulled after appearing to injure himself on a pitch to Nick Senzel. He walked off the field after a visit from the trainer, manager Oliver Marmol and pitching coach Dusty Blake. Gray yielded one hit and struck out one over 1.2 scoreless frames before exiting. The Cardinals figure to update his condition soon.