Cardinals' Sonny Gray: Disastrous outing against Arizona
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gray (9-4) took the loss Saturday, allowing nine runs on 11 hits and no walks over 3.1 innings in a 10-1 loss against the Diamondbacks. He struck out five.
Gray endured perhaps the worst outing of his career Saturday, tying his career high by allowing eight earned runs. He came into the game with a 3.50 ERA and 1.08 WHIP, but those marks now sit at 4.04 and 1.15, respectively, across 111.1 innings in 20 starts.
