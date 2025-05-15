Gray allowed seven runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out four over 3.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Phillies in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Gray was bad in his shortest start of the season, but Aaron Nola was even worse, allowing nine runs over 3.2 innings. Both starters gave up three homers, and Gray was lifted after 77 pitches (53 strikes) in this start. He has posted four quality starts over his last six outings, but the two exceptions have been ugly. Overall, the 35-year-old has a 4.50 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 51:12 K:BB across 50 innings through nine starts this season. Gray will look to get back on track next week, though he is projected for a tough home matchup versus the Tigers.