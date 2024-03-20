Gray (hamstring) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday before facing minor leaguers in a game-like situation Friday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Based on how things go during and after those sessions, the Cardinals will make a determination as to where they will slot Gray into their rotation. A backdated injured list stint remains possible, but Gray might be ready before then. He's coming back from a mild right hamstring strain which he suffered on March 4.
More News
-
Cardinals' Sonny Gray: IL stint not guaranteed•
-
Cardinals' Sonny Gray: Seeing hitters Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Sonny Gray: Another bullpen session Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Sonny Gray: Slated for longer bullpen session•
-
Cardinals' Sonny Gray: Throwing off mound Monday•
-
Cardinals' Sonny Gray: Throwing from 120 feet•