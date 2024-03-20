Gray (hamstring) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday before facing minor leaguers in a game-like situation Friday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Based on how things go during and after those sessions, the Cardinals will make a determination as to where they will slot Gray into their rotation. A backdated injured list stint remains possible, but Gray might be ready before then. He's coming back from a mild right hamstring strain which he suffered on March 4.