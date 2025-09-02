Gray (12-8) took the loss Monday, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and three walks over six-plus innings against the Athletics. He struck out five.

Gray worked through three scoreless innings Monday before things unraveled, surrendering two home runs in the fourth inning, another in the sixth, and then having two more runs charged to him without recording an out in the seventh frame. The long ball has plagued the right-hander all season, as he carries a 1.31 HR/9 and has allowed multiple homers in six different starts. The veteran now owns a 4.43 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 158.1 innings in 28 starts this year.