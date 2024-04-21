Gray (2-1) struck out 12 and took the loss Sunday against Milwaukee after he allowed two runs on five hits and one walk over 6.1 innings.

The veteran right-hander limited the Brewers to just two singles and a walk through six innings, but they rallied for two runs on three singles and a stolen base in the seventh. Gray appeared to be in midseason form and generated 19 swinging strikes, but he never had a chance at the victory since the Cardinals offense was blanked. He's been electric through three starts for St. Louis with a 1.04 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 23:1 K:BB across 17.1 innings. Run support has been an issue early on, as the Cardinals have scored just six total runs in his three outings.