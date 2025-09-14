Gray did not factor into the decision in Saturday's extra-inning game against the Brewers, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out eight across five innings.

Gray was in line for his 14th win of the season -- which would have tied a career high he set twice -- but the Cardinals squandered their 6-1 lead after yielding five runs across the eighth and ninth innings. He generated 14 whiffs on 95 pitches (58 strikes) and extended his streak of logging at least five strikeouts to 16 games. Gray is up to 187 strikeouts on the season, which is tied with Yoshinobu Yamamoto for seventh most in the National League. Gray is in line for a rematch against the Brewers at home next weekend.