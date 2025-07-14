Cardinals' Sonny Gray: Fans five in short outing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gray did not factor in the decision during Sunday's win over Atlanta. He allowed a run on three over three innings while striking out five.
Gray was working through a solid outing before a rain delay cut it short. He threw a pair of scoreless frames before yielding an RBI single to Matt Olson in the third inning. Since coughing up six runs in Milwaukee on June 12, Gray has posted a 2.54 ERA over 28.1 innings. He's produced a terrific 79:9 K:BB over his last 12 outings. Gray will carry a 3.50 ERA and a 118:19 K:BB into the All-Star break.
