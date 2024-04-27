Gray (3-1) picked up the win Saturday versus the Mets, allowing four runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out nine.

The Mets plated four runs during a sloppy fifth innings by the Cardinals which included a Nolan Arenado error. Just one of the runs on Gray's ledgers was earned, however, and he was in total control outside of that frame, facing just three over the minimum. Gray tripled his season walk total with three free passes in this one, but with the nine punchouts he now has an excellent 32:4 K:BB over his first 23.1 innings with St. Louis.