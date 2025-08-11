Gray (11-5) allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out seven over seven innings to earn the win over the Cubs on Sunday.

Gray has opened August with a pair of strong starts, allowing just three runs (two earned) over 14 innings while racking up 15 strikeouts. Matt Shaw's two-run home run in the fifth inning was the only damage on Gray's line in this contest. Gray is now at a 4.06 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 148:22 K:BB through 135.1 innings over 24 starts this season. The veteran right-hander's next start is projected to be at home versus the Yankees.