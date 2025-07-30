Cardinals' Sonny Gray: Hit around again in fifth loss
Gray (10-5) took the loss Tuesday against the Marlins, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out five.
Gray continues to get hit around quite a bit, having now yielded at least eight knocks in three consecutive starts. While he's managed to amass at least five strikeouts and walk one or fewer in six straight outings, the 35-year-old veteran right-hander doesn't have a quality start since pitching a shutout in Cleveland during his June 27 appearance. Gray owns a mediocre 4.38 ERA over 121.1 innings, but his strong 1.22 WHIP and 133:20 K:BB offer some reasons for optimism. A daunting task awaits him against the Dodgers in Los Angeles early next week.
