Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Sunday that Gray (hamstring) won't be an option to start Opening Day but may not require a stay on the injured list to begin the season, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The veteran right-hander quickly resumed throwing after he suffered a right hamstring strain March 4, and he's scheduled to face hitters in a simulated session Sunday. Miles Mikolas was named St. Louis' Opening Day starter, but Gray could still be an option to pitch later in the first week if he continues to progress with no setbacks.