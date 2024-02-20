Gray will be the Cardinals' Opening Day starter on March 28 against the Dodgers, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The team has not yet officially made the announcement, but Goold says that's coming. Gray is the obvious choice to garner the Opening Day nod for St. Louis after signing a three-year, $70 million contract in November. He was the American League Cy Young runner-up as a result of a 2.79 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 183:55 K:BB over 184 innings covering 32 starts for the Twins in 2023.