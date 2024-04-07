Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Gray (hamstring) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday against the Phillies, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The organization originally planned for Gray to make a minor-league rehab start before joining St. Louis' rotation, but the veteran right-hander apparently made a strong argument to instead make his season debut. Gray threw 54 pitches in a simulated game Wednesday and is expected to be limited to about 65 pitches versus Philadelphia.