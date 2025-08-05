Cardinals' Sonny Gray: Nearly untouchable in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gray allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out eight over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Monday.
Gray brought one of his best outings of the season, with only a Freddie Freeman solo shot in the fourth inning marring his line. This was a positive sign, as Gray allowed 26 runs (24 earned) over 27.2 innings across his six starts in July, including a pair of 11-hit outings, though his 32:3 K:BB last month suggests a bit of misfortune was in the mix. He's now at a 4.21 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 141:21 K:BB through 128.1 innings across 23 starts this season. Gray's next start is expected to be another tough one this weekend at home versus the Cubs.
