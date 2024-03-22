Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol announced Friday that Gray (hamstring) will begin the season on the injured list, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Cardinals have kept door open for Gray to make a start during the first week of the season since he went down with the hamstring strain in early March, but the right-hander will end up requiring a trip to the injured list. The 34-year-old was scheduled to pitch in a minor-league game Friday before being scratched due to a heavy forecast of rain, and that session has now been rescheduled for Saturday, per Worthy. Gray is poised to pitch three times in Florida, including Saturday, before joining the Cardinals, so he could be ready for his season debut by mid-April.