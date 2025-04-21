Gray pitched six innings, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six batters in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Mets. He did not factor into the decision.

Gray was bit by the home run bug in the bottom of the first inning, giving up a leadoff solo shot to Francisco Lindor. He then gave up another run in the third frame before the final run on his ledger scored on an RBI single by Pete Alonso in the bottom of the fifth. Gray has now produced back-to-back quality starts, combining to pitch 13 innings of three-run ball. On the season, the right-hander has now compiled a 3.41 ERA and 0.86 WHIP with 29 strikeouts over 29 innings in five starts. Gray's next projected start is set to come Saturday at home against Milwaukee.