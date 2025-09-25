Gray allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over six innings in a no-decision against San Francisco on Wednesday.

Gray fared pretty well Wednesday, notching his second straight quality start and 14th overall this season. He threw 99 pitches (63 strikes) and racked up an impressive 18 whiffs. This was presumably the final time Gray will take the mound this season with the Cardinals on the verge of being eliminated from postseason contention. If that ends up being the case, Gray will finish with a 4.28 ERA. 1.23 WHIP and 201:38 K:BB over 180.2 innings spanning 32 starts while posting a 14-8 record. This is the second straight season, and the third time in his lengthy career, that he's reached 200 punchouts in a campaign.